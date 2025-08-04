Get involved, stay active, and feel connected with Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity

At Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC), we are proud to support the incredible care provided by Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT). Our mission is simple: to enhance the wellbeing of everyone in our vast community by funding vital equipment, enhancing patient environments, and bringing people together who share a passion for better healthcare. Whether you’re a patient, family member, colleague, or a local supporter, we invite you to join us in making a real difference.

At HHCC, we believe that supporting our community goes beyond funding medical equipment or improving facilities — it’s about creating opportunities for everyone to get involved, stay active, and feel connected. That’s why we’re proud to introduce the Active Against Cancer (AAC) Summer Sweat, a virtual challenge taking place throughout August. This exciting event encourages participants to get moving by walking, running or jogging, all while raising vital funds to support the vital work of AAC who deliver expert individual and group exercise and wellbeing sessions for those directly affected by cancer in the Harrogate district. Sign up via our website.

If you’re looking for a way to give back and challenge yourself at the same time, why not consider joining our Stepping Up Community. This initiative provides support to everyone taking on active challenges with HHCC, whether that is walking, running, cycling, or any activity that gets the heart pumping. As a member, you’ll receive a complimentary Stepping Up Community T-shirt to wear during your fundraising challenge and an invitation to join our exclusive community. You’ll also get details about our unique medal collection, which you can collect to become an Ultimate Stepper!

After all the energy and excitement of our active challenges, why not treat yourself to an unforgettable evening of celebration? Individual tickets for our 30th Birthday Ball are now available at £65 per person. Your ticket includes a delicious three-course meal, a welcome drink to toast the night, and access to all the entertainment we have planned to make this milestone celebration truly special. It’s the perfect opportunity to relax, connect, and celebrate the incredible community spirit that HHCC brings. You can purchase your tickets at https://hhcc.co.uk/hhcc-30th-birthday-ball/.

HHCC 30th Birthday Ball promotional graphic

Thank you for being part of our incredible community and supporting HHCC; without you, none of this would be possible. If you’d like to get involved with anything I’ve mentioned in this article, or have any questions, feel free to reach out to us at [email protected] — we’d love to hear from you!