Garforth and District Lions Club's bumper Christmas collection
This year the street collection raised a staggering £14,149.03.
Club President, Lion Kathryn Nelson said: “Our club has been touring the streets for decades giving children a wonderful Christmas experience and the opportunity to meet Santa Claus.
"In the process we have raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years, all of which we spend locally supporting good causes and local people in difficulty or facing difficult times.
“This year has been a record year and once again we thank the people of Garforth and the surrounding area who never fail to support us. It was especially delightful this year to see so many children thrilled and excited to meet Santa.
“I would like to thank our volunteers who we rely on more and more to ensure that we can finish our rounds in good time ahead of the big day.”
Garforth and District Lions Club is a part of Lions Clubs International, the largest service organisation in the world with 48,000 clubs worldwide and 1.4 million members, all raising money for local and international good causes.