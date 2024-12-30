Fund-raising hospital charity set to celebrate 30th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Welcome and Happy New Year to all our valued Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity supporters from 2024! We hope you enjoyed the festive season and are looking forward to all the exciting things to come.

In 2025, Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) will be celebrating our 30th Birthday with a range of events and initiatives to mark our journey and incredible supporters. This invaluable dedication has allowed us to continue going above and beyond the provision of the NHS across Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) for 30 years!

In 2025, we have lots for you to get involved with, including the National Three Peaks with travel on Friday 2 May, and the challenge commencing from Saturday 3 to Sunday 4 May. This exciting fundraising adventure will lead participants over Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours!

The HHCC Team are dedicated to supporting all who take part in reaching their fundraising target of £1,500.00 by setting up a personalised Virtual Donation Page, sharing hints and tips, celebrating each fundraising milestone and more. Not only does this challenge have a positive impact on your health, but you will be raising vital funds for your local NHS! To sign up and find out more, go to https://hhcc.co.uk/events/national-three-peaks-challenge-2025/.

Another way to bring in the New Year by supporting local causes, is with our Great Start in Life (GSIL) Foundation Winter Raffle. This is a fantastic opportunity to win amazing prizes kindly donated by businesses across our vast footprint. These include a Weekend Stay & Spa for 2 at Rockliffe Hall, a Sunday Night Pamper Spa Break for 2 at DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa, an overnight stay for 2, including breakfast at Radisson Blu, Durham, plus much more!

Tickets are only £1 each and every penny raised will help to ensure the children, young people and their families accessing care provided by HDFT services, including Harrogate and the surrounding area, to have a Great Start in Life! You can purchase your tickets to be in with a chance of winning these incredible prizes, here - https://hhcc.co.uk/shop/hhcc-winter-raffle/.

As we look further ahead into 2025, I am honoured to thank all the kind businesses, local clubs, individuals HDFT colleagues, Volunteers and ongoing supporters for everything you have done with us in 2024.

It is through your charitable nature that we can carry forward the excellent work, benefiting our patients, their families and workforce across #teamHDFT for many more years to come. If you would like to find out more about how to get involved with HHCC in 2025, please get in touch via [email protected] or 01423 557408.