From summer sweat to birthday ball: A season of change with HHCC

After a scorcher of a summer, we are welcoming September and its autumnal atmosphere with open arms at Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC). As the leaves change colour and embrace the fantastic shades of team orange, we are reflecting on all of the amazing things that our communities have achieved this year, embracing the present and looking forward to our next step on this fabulous journey together.

The beginning of September saw the end of our first ever virtual race challenge, with Sky Blue Adventures and Big Team Challenge, in our Summer Sweat.

This challenge allowed 81 people across the country to walk a 375km virtual route around Yorkshire over the course of August as part of our Stepping Up Community.

By 31 August, we had collectively walked a staggering 16,375.5 km, lapping Yorkshire over 43 times!

A huge congratulations to all of our amazing Great North Runners this weekend

This event has also raised over £2,000 for our Active Against Cancer service, making an incredible impact on people who access this service.

We were also extremely fortunate to visit South Shields on Sunday September 7 and meet some of our incredible runners taking on the Great North Run 2025.

This year, we had eight incredible runners taking on the challenge of the world’s biggest half marathon and even had a very brave 15-year-old run the Junior Great North Run on Saturday September 6.

Every single step taken and mile run by these outstanding individuals will have a significant impact on the children, young people and families that are supported by our Great Start in Life Foundation and HHCC across our communities.

If you have been inspired by our wonderful runners, you can register your interest in taking on the Great North Run 2026 on our website here.

There is still time to buy tickets to our 30th Birthday Ball on October 17 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa.

We will be celebrating of amazing milestone of 30 years of enhancing the quality of healthcare services and supporting staff wellbeing by have a three course meal, silent auction with luxury prizes and an evening of entertainment.

More information on how you can buy your tickets can be found here – we look forward to seeing you on the dancefloor!

As we look ahead to the months to come, we’re filled with gratitude for the passion, generosity, and energy that our community continues to bring.

Every step taken, every mile run, and every moment celebrated with us helps create brighter futures for those we support. Together, we’re proving just how powerful change can be when we walk it side by side.

We can’t wait to see what we’ll achieve next—thank you for being such an important part of our journey.

If you’d like to get involved with anything I’ve mentioned in this article, or have any questions, feel free to reach out to us at [email protected] — we’d love to hear from you!