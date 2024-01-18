From Queen to AC/DC - Classic Rock Show hits Harrogate as band kicks off 2024 world tour

The Classic Rock Show is on its way to Harrogate Royal Hall as part of it world tour.

Hailed as the 'ultimate live jukebox', the show’s new UK live dates includes three Yorkshire shows, with the Harrogate performance on February 14 following on from Sheffield City Hall (January 28) and York Barbican (February 7).

The acclaimed band perform with note-for-note precision, bringing every rock fan’s favourite original iconic and era-defining recordings back to life on-stage, paying tribute to its favourite rock heroes, from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, The Who, Eric Clapton, AC/DC, Queen, Rainbow, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and more.

Talking about the band’s new tour, Classic Rock Show vocalist/guitarist and musical director James Cole says: “2024 is a big year for the Classic Rock Show – for example, we will be venturing outside the UK, which is a big deal for us.

The Classic Rock Show hits Harrogate in one of three Yorkshire live dates.

"I believe ‘classic rock’ has now developed from an era into its very own genre, which allows us to develop the show and make it bigger and better every year.

"We have a loyal fanbase and my aim every year is that they experience a show which is new but with a very familiar feel.

"For anyone who has not seen the Classic Rock Show before, we want to deliver a performance that takes you back and allows you to feel the emotions and excitement you felt the very first time you heard these songs, whether that was on record, cassette or even CD!”

Each show promises a plethora of anthems, riffs and solos.