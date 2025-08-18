Fresh focus, fresh venue: Ripon Slimming World Group steps into a new chapter
This exciting move brings fresh energy and renewed opportunity for even more people in Ripon to begin their journey towards a healthier, happier life. The group has already helped hundreds of members transform their lives boosting confidence, improving health, and even coming off long-term medications.
Since September 2024, an incredible 54 members have reached their personally chosen target weights – a powerful reflection of the group’s supportive atmosphere and Slimming World’s flexible, food-loving approach.
Charlotte shares:
“This move is more than just a change of venue it’s a chance to welcome even more people into our warm, supportive community. Whether you’re just starting out, returning to group, or using weight loss medication, you’ll find understanding, encouragement, and real-life tools to help you succeed. Everyone deserves to feel good in their own skin, and we’re here to make that happen together.”
And that’s not all the group format itself has had a refresh, bringing even more results to members each week. As Charlotte puts it: “We’ve made some changes to the way that group runs and members are loving the results it’s bringing! It’s a fresh new group experience that’s all about building knowledge, sharing food inspiration and getting the support to build lasting healthy habits and celebrating every achievement together, of course!’
Group meets at Allhallowgate Methodist Church, Allhallowgate, Ripon
Wednesday at 8am, 9.30am, 3.30pm, 5.30pm, and 7pm
For more info, contact Charlotte on 07855 003179.