Freedom Festival’s On Tour programme delivers international arts in Tadcaster

Freedom Festival comes to Tadcaster this August for a celebration of arts and culture!

Hull’s iconic International Arts and Culture Festival, Freedom Festival, is once again extending its reach beyond the city with the exciting Freedom On Tour programme. This initiative brings a dynamic selection of world-class cultural experiences to communities across Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire, ensuring that the region as a whole can partake in the festival’s unique creative offerings.

For 18 years, Freedom Festival has transformed Hull city centre into a vibrant hub of artistic expression and community engagement, supported by public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England. In 2025, the festival is expanding its reach with acclaimed performances taking to the road in Tadcaster, Cleethorpes, Goole, and Bridlington. This exciting growth reflects Freedom Festival’s commitment to making culture accessible to a wider audience and strengthening community connections beyond Hull’s borders. Freedom On Tour is coming to Tadcaster as part of a partnership between Tad CIC, The Barn, ARCADE and Now Then!, a creative programme developed through the Selby Place Partnership and funded by Arts Council England, North Yorkshire Council and UKSPF.

In collaboration with Freedom Festival Arts Trust to present Freedom On Tour in Tadcaster, David Gluck, Manager at Tadcaster Barn comments: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Freedom Festival’s incredible lineup to Tadcaster. This is a fantastic chance for the local community and visitors alike to enjoy world-class performances right here at The Barn on 29th August. These free events promise to bring excitement, inspiration, and plenty of memorable moments for everyone.”

Freedom on Tour - Taroo

Phil Hargreaves, Festival Director, shares his enthusiasm for this regional expansion: “Freedom Festival is especially proud to bring its world-class programme to Tadcaster, a town which has embraced vibrant community arts projects with a focus on youth theatre, street art, and cultural events connecting residents with creative experiences.

“We believe that culture should be accessible to all. As a child who grew up in a low-income, single-parent family, I know how important it is to have high-quality, accessible culture on your doorstep. This drives me to ensure inspiring performances reach broader communities.

“The Festival has grown into one of Hull’s most treasured annual cultural events, and I am delighted that we get to share that growth and high-quality experience with regional neighbours. Drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year, Freedom Festival captivates with a distinctive blend of circus, theatre, visual art, and socially motivated performances.”

Tadcaster audiences can experience the 2025 tour at The Barn on Friday, 29th August with two performance sessions at 1.30pm–3.30pm and 4pm–6pm.

Freedom on Tour - ICHI

On Tour promises a diverse and exciting range of performances that capture the spirit of the Freedom Festival. Possê, by Sound de Secà, is a lively street show full of percussion, dance, and voice – bringing people together with a burst of energy and joy. Time to Loop by Duo Kaos tells a moving story through acrobatics and dance about change, love, and the connections we share.

Taroo, created by Moroccan artist Said Mouhssine, combines parkour, circus skills, and storytelling – mixing humour and impressive physical feats to present everyday street life in a fresh way. The contemporary circus show Human Flag offers stunning performances that explore traditions and new possibilities. Electric Feel invites audiences into a fun and musical experience inspired by the natural energy that connects us all.

ICHI is a one-man band who creates playful performances using handmade instruments and everyday objects, delighting audiences at festivals around the world.

The Freedom On Tour programme captures the ethos of Freedom Festival: celebrating creativity, community, and our internationalism. The Freedom Festival Trust is proud to share this rich cultural offering with communities across the wider region, inviting everyone to experience this exceptional showcase of artistry.

Freedom on Tour - Human Flag

For further details and to explore the full Freedom Festival programme in Hull, taking place from 28th to 31st August, please visit the official website: https://www.freedomfestival.co.uk/whats-on/freedom-festival-2025/.