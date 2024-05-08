Free wildlife and gardening event for green-fingered families in Harrogate
Wildlife and open space experts Trustgreen and homebuilder Redrow are jointly hosting the free event. They will be sharing hints and tips on introducing wildlife to your garden; as well as offering live demonstrations and the chance for younger attendees to get their hands dirty!
The family event will be held at Redrow’s Kingsley Manor, located off Kingsley Road on Saturday, May 18 from 12pm – 4pm.
The live demonstration on toad abodes will give children the chance to practice building them. Youngsters will also be shown how to make wildflower seed bombs to take home and scatter in their gardens.
The Trustgreen team has also compiled a special guide featuring various butterfly species that can be spotted in the Harrogate region.
“We’ve got a great day out for all the family planned, with seed bomb making, live workshops and plenty of information to create and spot wildlife in your garden at home,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire.
“The event is free to attend, and we are prepared for all weathers, so please join us come rain or shine!”
Kingsley Manor will eventually feature 88 new homes for private sale, in a mix of two, three and four-bedroom designs, alongside 58 affordable homes, to meet strong demand in the local area. Once complete the development will be managed by Trustgreen.
The properties at Kingsley Manor were the first Redrow homes in Yorkshire to feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs, reducing homeowners’ energy use.
For further information about Kingsley Manor and Redrow’s Eco Electric range of homes, call 01423 205414 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/kingsleymanor