Free trial class for under 3's at The Little Gym Harrogate
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jumpstart your little one's journey to fun and fitness with The Little Gym Harrogate! Join us for a FREE Parent-Child trial class and let the adventures begin: Booking Form
We use movement, music, learning, and laughter to nurture ongoing skill development and boost self-esteem. Your child progresses at their own pace, having fun and building confidence as they develop new skills. It is a great opportunity to bond with your little one, but also for parents to make new friends
At The Little Gym, our Parent/Child classes nurture your child and we incorporate three key dimensions of their development:
1. 'Get moving' which includes muscle control, coordination, motor skill development.
2. 'Brain boost' which includes colour recognition, language development, number & letter recognition
3. 'Life skills' including building their independence, sharing, teamwork and co-operation.
T&C's apply: Offer is only applicable to new and returning members. Free class is applicable for one class per child. Offer is only valid throughout April 2024.