Free kids activities at Wetherby Thursday Market

By Helena Briden
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2025, 16:42 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 11:12 BST
Families are in for a treat this summer as Wetherby Thursday Market launches a programme of free children’s activities, running every Thursday from July 24 to August 28, between 10am and 2pm.

Each week will bring a different selection of fun and engaging experiences for children, including trails, crafts, competitions, quizzes, special visitors, and even taste tests. The activities are completely free of charge and designed to keep kids entertained while parents browse the bustling market.

Set in the heart of Wetherby, a beautiful and historic market town on the banks of the River Wharfe, the Thursday market is the perfect setting for a family day out. With its charming selection of independent shops, cafés, historic, riverside and floral walks, Wetherby offers something for everyone.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing family-friendly fun to the market this summer,” said a spokesperson for Wetherby Market. “Each week offers something new, and we hope families will make the most of it—not just at the market, but throughout the town.”

Whether you’re local or visiting for the day, this is a great opportunity to explore all that Wetherby has to offer. Why not make a full day of it?

We have great picnic spots too!

Event Details:

📍 Wetherby Thursday Market, Market Place, Wetherby

🗓 Every Thursday from July 24th to August 28th, 2025

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

🎉 Free children’s activities – some different each week!

Follow Wetherby Market and Welcome to Wetherby on Facebook or visit our website: Welcome - Wetherby Town Council for more information about what our beautiful town has to offer!

High Street shops.

High Street shops. Photo: Submitted


Riverside picnic areas.

Riverside picnic areas. Photo: Submitted


The Georgian Bath House.

The Georgian Bath House. Photo: Submitted


Bridgefoot Gardens looking onto the historic bridge and War Memorial.

Bridgefoot Gardens looking onto the historic bridge and War Memorial. Photo: Submitted


Related topics:WetherbyRiver WharfeFacebook
