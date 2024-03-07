Free activity taster sessions in Wetherby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wetherby Explorer Scouts (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) are already doing just that and more, guided by enthusiastic volunteers. They have been so successful that they have opened a new unit.

The teenagers have been taking part in activities and adventures, encouraged to ask the bigger questions, think on their feet, be part of a team and always have a plan B up their sleeves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team have organised a free day of activities (including archery and axe throwing), refreshments and a chance to find out more about what they have planned in 2024. The activities are open to anyone over 12 years of age and adults with an interest in outdoor activities.

Explorer Scout enjoying archery

ExplorerScouts take part in action and adventure, gain skills for life, and help others. Sounds like fun? That's because it is. Go along to their free activity sessions and join in.

Where: Bramhope Scout Campsite and Activity Centre, Occupation Lane LS16 9HR

When | 24th March 2024 | 10.00-12.00 and 13.00-15.00