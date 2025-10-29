Former DIY SOS handyman Mark Millar will be ‘bigging up’ aluminium at this week’s Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show

Mark MIller will be at the Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show

Professional carpenter, Mark Millar, one of the most recognisable handymen on television, best known for working on BBC One’s DIY SOS, will be on stage at this week’s Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show talking about the role of aluminium in house renovations, as well as appearing on the stand of show sponsor, Korniche.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 31 October to 2 November, self-builders and renovators visiting the Homebuilding & Renovating Show at the Harrogate Convention Centre will have access to trusted advice from the biggest line-up of property experts and exhibitors under one roof. During the show, Mark and Korniche Operations Director Chris Wann will be delivering a Masterclass on why homeowners should choose aluminium for their upcoming projects.

Mark, who is currently presenting Channel 5's Build Your Dream Home in the Country, is enthusiastic about Korniche’s aluminium bi-fold doors and roof lanterns. In particular, he has hailed the company’s flat glass roof system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is such a fantastic system. It comes as either a double or triple glazed unit with laminated glass. And get this, it’s self-cleaning glass! It also has an interior trim, so you don’t see any fittings whatsoever. Even if it gets damaged, we can remove the glass from the outside and replace it without causing any damage to the interior of your home. It's just brilliant.”

Mark, who is originally from Northern Ireland, runs his own building firm in Bristol, working on projects as far afield as Europe and the USA. He spent 17 years on DIY SOS as both the show’s carpenter and project manager before joining Channel 5’s property programmes. Mark has appeared on Children in Need many times, as well as Pointless Celebrities and hosts Building Ideas on FIX Radio, the station aimed at the trade and building industry.

Korniche is in its third year of sponsoring the Homebuilding & Renovating show. As well as its Flatlite Rooflight system, the company will be exhibiting its newly launched, heritage-styled internal glass partition and a new slimmer and stronger Roof Lantern at this year’s event.

“The original Korniche Lantern set new standards in the market,” said Korniche Marketing Manager, Ian Bousfield. “With this evolution, we’ve taken everything our trade partners love about the original - speed, simplicity, style and raised the bar even higher. Slimmer, warmer, stronger, faster. Quite simply, it’s better in every way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wishing to attend the Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show can register for a pair of free tickets for any one day of the show by clicking on: https://www.homebuildingshow.co.uk/pr-general-outlets