Yeah yeah yeah The Beatles film is playing here thanks to Harrogate Film Society
Directed by Ron Howard, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years (12A) is a stunning a compilation of found footage featuring music, interviews and stories of The Beatles' 250 concerts from 1963 to 1966.
Taking place at the Bilton Club on Skipton Road in Harrogate this Friday, January 24, the event will see local author and broadcaster, Derek Shelmerdine introduce the film and put it into the context of its time.
Doors open at 7pm and the film will start about 7.30pm, after a short introduction from Derek.
All seating is unreserved and audiences are advised to grab a seat wherever they like but please by seated by 7.30pm.
This week’s screening is just one small part of an impressive programme of screenings coming up courtesy of Harrogate Film Society.
Its Classic Cinema screenings at the Harrogate Odeon will include Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (PG/Sweden/1957) on Wednesday, February 12, Robert Wise’s The Day The Earth Stood Still (U/USA/1951) on Wednesday, March 12 and Fred Zinnerman’s High Noon (U/US/1952) on Wednesday, March 26.
Meanwhile, its regular season at the Harrogate Odeon will see the following in the weeks ahead:
Plan 75 (15/Japan/2022), on Monday, January 20 at 7.30pm.
Fallen Leaves (12A/Finland/2023) on Monday, February 3 at 7.30pm.
The Zone of Interest (12A/UK/Poland/2023) on Monday, February 17 at 7.30pm,
Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
More information at: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/