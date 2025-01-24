Yeah yeah yeah The Beatles film is playing here thanks to Harrogate Film Society

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Beatles will be the focus of a special event presented by Harrogate Film Society this week.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed by Ron Howard, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years (12A) is a stunning a compilation of found footage featuring music, interviews and stories of The Beatles' 250 concerts from 1963 to 1966.

Taking place at the Bilton Club on Skipton Road in Harrogate this Friday, January 24, the event will see local author and broadcaster, Derek Shelmerdine introduce the film and put it into the context of its time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doors open at 7pm and the film will start about 7.30pm, after a short introduction from Derek.

Directed by Ron Howard, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years (12A) will be screened this Friday by Harrogate Film Society. (Picture contributed)

All seating is unreserved and audiences are advised to grab a seat wherever they like but please by seated by 7.30pm.

This week’s screening is just one small part of an impressive programme of screenings coming up courtesy of Harrogate Film Society.

Its Classic Cinema screenings at the Harrogate Odeon will include Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (PG/Sweden/1957) on Wednesday, February 12, Robert Wise’s The Day The Earth Stood Still (U/USA/1951) on Wednesday, March 12 and Fred Zinnerman’s High Noon (U/US/1952) on Wednesday, March 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, its regular season at the Harrogate Odeon will see the following in the weeks ahead:

Plan 75 (15/Japan/2022), on Monday, January 20 at 7.30pm.

Fallen Leaves (12A/Finland/2023) on Monday, February 3 at 7.30pm.

The Zone of Interest (12A/UK/Poland/2023) on Monday, February 17 at 7.30pm,

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

More information at: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/