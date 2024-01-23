Top hotel chef from Harrogate appears on BBC TV's Great British Menu and 'rises to the challenge'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But Adam Degg, who joined Rudding Park in 2022 as Head Chef at its 3 AA Rosette Horto Restaurant, said he enjoyed rising to the challenge of TV's toughest professional cookery competition.

“Great British Menu is without doubt, the single most exciting and terrifying experience of my career to date,” said Adam.

"Having said that, it’s so important to push yourself out of your comfort zone and I thrived on the challenge.”

Rising to the challenge on BBC TV - Adam Degg, who joined Rudding Park in 2022 as Head Chef at its 3 AA Rosette Horto Restaurant, said he enjoyed appearing on Great British Menu. (Picture contributed)

The first week of the latest series of Great British Menu on BBC 2 sees four of the finest chefs from North East England competing for a place in finals week.

TV viewers will see the supremely talented Adam take on rival chefs,Cal Byerley (Chef Patron of Pine, East Wallhouses), Samira Effa (Head Chef at EightyEight, Grantley Hall, Ripon) and Scott John-Hodgson (Head Chef, Solstice, Newcastle) in a challenge based on devising an Olympic-themed banquet.

The Rudding Park chef opts to create a menu which celebrates Olympic medals, drawing inspiration from Rudding Park Kitchen Garden which allowed him to be creative with seasonal produce and embrace sustainable practices which awarded him Michelin Green recognition.

Among the Great British Menu judges this time round are Andi Oliver (award-winning TV Chef and Broadcaster), Tom Kerridge (award winning and celebrated chef), Ed Gamble (award-winning comedian and co-creator and co-host of the food podcast, Off Menu with James Acaster) and Nisha Katona (CEO, executive chef and development chef of Mowgli Street Food restaurants and founder of the Mowgli Trust charity).

The talented Adam first stepped into a commercial kitchen by chance when, aged 16, he missed the train home from football.

He was near an Italian restaurant owned by his friend's parents where they allowed him to wash the dishes until they could give him a lift home.

From then on, the buzz of the kitchen called.