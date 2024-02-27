Thrilling adventures on the big screen set to hit Harrogate with Banff Mountain Film Festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spectacular part of Harrogate’s annual cultural calendar for more than a decade, with extreme skiing, mountain biking, climbing and more, this year’s event features two new programmes of gripping action films from remote regions of the globe.
Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.
Now in its 15th year, the UK and Ireland tour will visits more than 50 locations in 2024.
The Harrogate show at the Royal Hall next Tuesday, March 5, will see the Red programme of films ranging from California to China, France to New York.
Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “With intrepid athletes, spectacular cinematography and a big dose of adrenaline, adventure is guaranteed.”