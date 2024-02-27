Thrilling adventures on the big screen set to hit Harrogate with Banff Mountain Film Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spectacular part of Harrogate’s annual cultural calendar for more than a decade, with extreme skiing, mountain biking, climbing and more, this year’s event features two new programmes of gripping action films from remote regions of the globe.

Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

Now in its 15th year, the UK and Ireland tour will visits more than 50 locations in 2024.

Spectacular - The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is returning to Harrogate next week. (Picture contributed)

The Harrogate show at the Royal Hall next Tuesday, March 5, will see the Red programme of films ranging from California to China, France to New York.