The Great British Dig at Studley Royal: ‘We unearthed some amazing finds’ says presenter Hugh Dennis

Their aim was to help the National Trust, their volunteers and a group of local residents understand a little bit more about the history of the land around them.

Until 1946, a mansion house stood in the grounds of Studley Royal Deer Park, when it was destroyed by fire.

The house was gutted, and its shell was promptly demolished. Years later during Storm Arwen in 2021, a tree on the site of the former mansion came down, its roots exposed some interesting masonry.

The Great British Dig with presenter Hugh Dennis exploring Studley Royal's rich history. Images by Strawberry Blonde.

The episode ‘Studley Royal - the Missing Georgian Mansion’ will be aired on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9pm on More 4, when some of the secrets of Studley Royal will be revealed.

Mark Newman, National Trust Archaeologist said: “There has been National Trust archaeological research at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal for 37 years, but no matter how much we discover there always seems to be more.

“It’s a rare and exciting opportunity to have a programme like The Great British Dig getting involved with our archaeological research.

“Understanding the detailed history of our properties, the archaeological riches they conceal, is undoubtedly a ‘long game’.

“The discoveries we made were extremely exciting and moved on our understanding of a number of Studley Royal’s mysteries.

“We really look forward to them being revealed on air on June 22, and to further explorations that will no doubt tell us.”

The Studley Royal episode is followed on Thursday, June, 29 at 9pm by The Great British Dig at National Trust Cherryburn in Northumberland ‘The Birthplace of a Celebrity Illustrator.’

Hugh Dennis, Presenter of The Great British Dig said: “It was a genuine treat to be able to dig at not just one, but two National Trust properties at Studley Royal and Cherryburn.

“We unearthed some amazing finds, met some great volunteer staff who were more than happy to get their hands dirty, and ate our fair share of scones.”

The trailer for new series - Thcan be found at: https://youtu.be/m98EfNDn7xM