The essential guide to the best concerts, comedy, films and shows in Harrogate district coming up in 2024
Sunday, December 31, 7.30pm:
New Year’s Eve at The Blues Bar, Harrogate with MFOR live in a ticketed event.
Sunday, December 31, 9pm:
The Robbie Millar Band live at New Year’s Eve at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 31, 8.30pm:
Harrogate Soul Lounge New Year’s Eve Vinyl Special at St Robert’s Catholic Club, Harrogate.
Friday, January 5, 2024, 7.30pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Steve Royle, Steve Day, Anthony J Brown and MC Alex Boardman at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, January 5, 10pm:
Live music from The Echoes at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Wednesday, January 10, 2pm/7pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo: The Works at the Odeon.
Non members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.
Thursday, January 11, 7.30pm:
Really Funny Comedy club presents Josh Pugh, Hannah Margaret and host Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Monday, January 15, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Winners (PG | UK/Iran | Subtitled) at the Odeon includes HFS’s New Year Social. Non members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.
Wednesday, January 17, 7pm:
Panto – Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough. Until January 28.
Saturday, January 20, 6.30pm:
St Cecilia Orchestra – The Magic of Music at Ripon Cathedral.
Saturday, January 20, 8pm:
Hyena Comedy Club with Tom Wrigglesworth, Nina Gilligan, Andrew Bird and host Kieran Lawless at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, January 24, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Elia Kazan’s On The Waterfront (1954).
Thursday, January 25, 7pm:
Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen presents Picasso + Pints night.
Design and drink and paint while we party.
Friday, January 26, 7.30pm:
Crooners – The Show at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, January 27-Sunday, January 28, 11am:
The Gruffalo’s Child at Harrogate Theatre. Several shows each day.
Saturday, January 27, 7.30pm:
Tommy Emmanuel plus special guest Molly Tuttle at the Royal Hall at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, February 2, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents music from Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, February 2, 7.30pm:
La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, February 3, 7.30pm:
Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at Harrogate Theatre.
Monday, February 5, 7.30pm:
An Audience with Lucy Worsley on Agatha Christie at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, February 9-Saturday, February 10, 11am:
Fuel, Imaginate and Northern Stage in association with National Theatre of Scotland present Protest at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:
The Classic Rock Show 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 14-Saturday, February 17, 2pm:
The Mother (Zeller) at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Saturday, February 17, 12pm:
The Selfish Giant at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960).
Friday, February 23, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, February 23, 7.30pm:
The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, February 24, 8pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.