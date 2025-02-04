Robson Green heads to Harrogate in his new BBC TV series 'Weekend Escapes'

Local businesses and popular attractions in the Harrogate district will feature on TV in the new series of Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes.

Episode two of the new series, which will air next week, sees Robson visit a number of picturesque locations, including Strawberry Safari Shepherd’s Huts in Wormald Green.

Claire Jones, owner of Strawberry Safari, said: “We were thrilled when the production company contacted us to see if Robson could stay overnight as part of the series.

“We leapt into action preparing the shepherd’s hut and had great support from local businesses including Burton Leonard Stores who created a fantastic breakfast hamper celebrating the best of North Yorkshire produce.”

Robson Green filming at Strawberry Safari Shepherd's Huts in Wormald Green

She said Robson seemed to thoroughly enjoy his visit.

“He seemed very at home in our shepherd’s hut and loved the fact we offer strawberries to pick and yoga in the grounds in summer,” she said.

One memorable moment sees Robson taking part in a yoga session in the Himalayan Garden, accompanied by former world and Olympic champion boxer Nicola Adams.

The programme sees Robson visit a number of different businesses in the region, which Claire hopes will drive tourism for the new season.

She said: “This year will be a difficult one for small businesses like ours and we are incredibly grateful for Robson Green putting a spotlight on our fantastic area and hopefully driving more visits this summer.”

The second episode of series three will air on BBC Two on Tuesday, February 11 at 6.30pm.

The whole series will be available on BBC iPlayer from February 10.