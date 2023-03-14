Revealed: Harrogate makes top ten in Most Popular Movies ever filmed in Yorkshire

Sharp-eyed TV viewers may have spotted Plumpton Rocks, the beauty spot located near Harrogate and Knaresborough, in the final episode of BBC One crime drama series Better starring Leila Farzad, Andrew Buchan and Anton Lesser about a corrupt Leeds cop who tries to turn her life around.

But the area also boasts a strong pedigree as a shooting location for the big screen.

New data sourced by Wheelwrights York has revealed the best performing movies filmed at Yorkshire locations.

Paddington 2, the 2017 live-action animated comedy film based on stories by Michael Bond, was partly filmed at Nidd Gorge Viaduct

Although the top ten is dominated by The King’s Speech, the 2010 historical drama starring Colin Firth which made $427.4 million at the box office, and two Harry Potter films, Harrogate features twice.

In sixth place is Paddington 2, the 2017 live-action animated comedy film based on stories by Michael Bond, starring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Hugh Grant which was partly filmed at Nidd Gorge Viaduct and made $228 million.

In seventh place is Stardust, the 2007 romantic fantasy adventure film starring Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Sienna Miller and O'Toole which was partly filmed at Menwith Hill outside Harrogate and made $137 million.

The report by Wheelwrights York, who offer a range of holiday homes in York, was compiled by individually ranking every movie in the IMDB data base which had scenes filmed in Yorkshire based on their opening weekend box office revenue, IMDB rating, amount of IMDB ratings, and their popcorn % score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Stardust, the 2007 romantic fantasy adventure film starring Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Sienna Miller and O'Toole, was partly filmed at Menwith Hill.

The top 60 includes several other Harrogate entries, including the following:

8th: Downtown Abbey (2019) – Harewood House.

18th: Chariot's of Fire (1981) – Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

25th: The Secret Garden (1993) – Allerton Castle, Knaresborough.

55th: Wild Child (2008) – Harrogate.

