Rarely seen archive film of Harrogate 100 years ago to be shown at Harrogate Odeon

First scheduled to be shown at Harrogate Odeon last September, phenomenal demand for tickets for Harrogate on Film meant it was sold out leading to an extra screening.

Now another two screenings have been arranged for next month.

Presented by Yorkshire Film Archive, Harrogate Civic Society and Harrogate Film Society, Harrogate on Film offers a treasure seen of rarely seen film footage over the last 75 years of life in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

HarrVintage film screening-GC

The film features footage of coronation celebrations – for Her Majesty in 1953 and for King George VI in 1937.

It also includes 1970s news footage of the filming in Harrogate of Agatha, starring Dustin Hoffman and Vanessa Redgrave.

Harrogate on Film

Date : Monday, March 27.

Time: 2:30pm and 7:30pm.Venue : Odeon Cinema, Harrogate.