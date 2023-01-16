Popular Harrogate Film Society launches fantastic movie tickets offer at the Odeon

Harrogate Film Society’s new scheme offers new members the chance to attend the second part of its annual programme at the Harrogate Odeon for just £30. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The scheme offers new members the chance to attend the second part of Harrogate Film Society’s annual programme, including seven world-class films screened at the Harrogate Odeon – all for just £30.

The fee also includes access to socials, with free glass of wine and attendance at Film Club discussions, with free tea/coffee and biscuits/cake

Paula Stott, Chair of HFS, said: “You are always sure of a warm welcome, not just from HFS members, but from Kevin Langford, Events Manager at Harrogate Odeon and from his wonderful staff team.”

The long-running Harrogate Film Society, which was founded in 1955, has had a very successful first part of its programme this year so far, with many old members returning after Covid while a large number of new members have also joined.

The move to the town centre Odeon has proved very popular with old and new members and also with “one–off” guest attendees.

The 2022-23 season has so far screened everything from Wes Anderson’s recent The French Dispatch to Francis Ford Coppola’s classic The Godfather.

Julia Dodd, HFS’s membership secretary, said: “ I am confident that the second part of our season will be every bit as good as the first.

"The committee have worked hard to curate and source licenses for a programme that has something for everyone.”

Next up is a screening of the Oscar-nominated WW2 satire Jojo Rabbit (12a) on Monday, January 23.

As well as screening a wide programme of films, HFS also gets involved in delivering special events.

One of the most successful so far was a partnership between HFS and Harrogate Civic Society, which resulted in working with Yorkshire Film Archive, to plan and deliver an archive programme from their extensive collection.

So popular did Harrogate on Film prove, it more than sold out two performances in October.

As a result the programme will be repeated on March 27.