Ocean Film Festival World Tour dives into Harrogate Theatre - these are some of the highlights

Orcas in the Arctic is one of the films on the bill

All aboard for a big-screen ocean adventure! The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is bringing a new collection of thrilling ocean-themed films to Harrogate later this month.

Starring gripping ocean adventures and mesmerising marine-life, the Ocean Film Festival showcases the wonder and power of the sea, through a selection of short films from around the world.

“The Ocean Film Festival is more than just a film event; it’s a celebration of our planet’s blue heart,” says tour director Nell Teasdale.

“The festival aims to inspire a deeper connection with the sea, offering a deep dive into the heart of our oceans and the lives of those who cherish

Let Me Live follows British surfer Tom Lowe's path from the heart of Penwith to surfing’s highest level

them.”

The 2025 film line-up includes Let Me Live, about a legendary big wave surfer from Cornwall, plus films about freediving, extreme bodyboarding and more. The inspirational documentaries are introduced by a compère, and each screening will see a free prize giveaway to win ocean related goodies.

“Whether you’re a seasoned ocean enthusiast, a weekend surfer, or someone who marvels at the mysteries of the deep, this festival promises an unforgettable cinematic journey,” Nell said.

The Ocean Film Festival was created in Australia to inspire people to enjoy, explore and protect our oceans, and this is the 12th year it has toured in the UK.

Take a deep breath and immerse yourself in a mesmerising performance by freediver Marianne Aventurier in Aquaballet

Film highlights include:

Let Me Live, 17 minutes

From unlikely beginnings in a small Cornish fishing town to charging some of the biggest waves on the planet, British surfer Tom Lowe has a reputation as one of the world’s most enigmatic – and fearless – big wave surfers. Let Me Live follows Tom’s path from the heart of Penwith to surfing’s highest level.

Aquaballet, five minutes

Take a deep breath and immerse yourself in this mesmerising performance by freediver Marianne Aventurier. Filmed in the crystal waters of French Polynesia, Aquaballet is a poetic dance with marine life, transforming the ocean into a living stage.

Diving Into Darkness, 30 minutes

Widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest living cave divers, Jill Heinerth has been involved in the most legendary diving expeditions of all time, from surveying the world’s longest caves in Mexico to discovering giant iceberg caves in Antarctica.

Juxtaposed with these hair-raising dives are candid interviews and flashbacks, revealing that Jill’s journey is as much about inner exploration as it is about pushing the boundaries of the known world.

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is on at Harrogate Theatre on September 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01423 502116 and https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/