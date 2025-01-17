'Most spectacular film festival in the world' to return to Harrogate for new double bill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailed as the “most spectacular film event in the world” Banff Mountain Film Festival is set to return to Harrogate this spring for two days running.

Hugely popular, the Banff tour films always feature the world’s top adventure filmmakers as they ski, climb, BASE jump and paraglide in remote corners of the planet.

Now in its 16th year, the UK and Ireland tour will visit more than 50 locations in 2024, coming to Harrogate Theatre from March 4-5 with two new collections of short films, the red and blue programmes, packed with extreme expeditions, intrepid characters and stunning cinematography.

The 2025 Banff Mountain Film Festival will star the world’s top athletes and explorers as they ski, climb, bike and paddle in remote corners of the planet, all up on the big screen, to be enjoyed from the comfort of a cinema seat.

Hugely popular, the Banff tour will bring the world’s top adventure films to Harrogate Theatre. (Picture contributed)

Banff tour films are chosen from around 500 international entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “Buckle up for a night of nail-biting adventure.

“Join the world's top outdoor filmmakers and adventurers as they climb, ski, paddle, run and ride through the wildest corners of the planet.

"Plus, we guarantee you’ll leave inspired to have an adventure of your own, too.”

Both nights at Harrogate Theatre will also include a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies from the tour’s partners.

For more information, visit: https://www.banff-uk.com/