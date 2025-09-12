Local Stagecoach students star in new Downton Abbey movie - that was filmed in Harrogate
Elizabeth, aged 12 from Tadcaster and Hattie aged seven, from Wetherby, will all star in "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale”.
As students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Garforth and Selby, Wetherby and Pontefract, they were chosen alongside five other pupils to star in the follow-on movie to the BAFTA-award winning series.
The talented local performers joined Eryn, aged 10 from Oulton; Oak, aged seven from Colton; Beau, aged 9 from Whitley; Sophie, aged 15 from Pontefract; Johnny, aged seven from Rothwell, and Dylan, aged 13 from Selby.
The students were invited to star in the film, which is the final piece in the award-winning Downton Abbey series, as various scenes were being filmed at two Yorkshire locations.
Filming in Harrogate and Thirsk, the students acted as extras in scenes filmed at The Great Yorkshire Showground – which had been transformed into a village fair.
This came complete with a helter skelter, and at a farm where they appeared in a scene alongside the main cast including Master George Crawley.
On starring in the film, Elizabeth, from Stagecoach Wetherby, said: “It was very exciting being on set, it was like being in a different world.
"I liked the costume and seeing everyone else’s costumes, all very old fashioned and hair and makeup were amazing.”
Elizabeth’s mum, Catherine, was also delighted by her daughter’s opportunity.
She said: “As a parent Stagecoach provides fun, exercise, confidence and great opportunities.
"Both my girls really enjoy Stagecoach and have gained confidence.”
“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” is in cinemas now.