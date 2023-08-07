Knaresborough filmmaker works with Fast & Furious professional in new film about plight of refugees

TV and movie camera operator and cinematographer Graham Hebron worked with a supporting artist on action film franchise Fast & Furious and a TV actor who starred in BBC Champions.

The end result is Homebuoy, an atmospheric short film about a migrant who experiences trauma while searching for a better life.

Graham Hebron said: "I feel passionately in favour of refugees/immigration, and raising awareness of it through the art of film is my current goal.

Knaresborough-based TV and movie camera operator and cinematographer Graham Hebron on a previous film shoot in Saudia Arabia. (Picture Graham Hebron)

"I cannot begin to imagine the hardship these people must endure while they risk their lives fighting for a life more basic than the one we already have."

The new film incorporates the topic of immigration and refugees' struggles in a subtle, abstract format.

"Homebuoy is predominantly silent, for the reason that refugees may not be able to communicate effectively if they reach the UK coastline,” said Hebron.

"I’m now looking to team up with one or more refugee-supporting organisations/charities to help support refugees.”

On the set of BBC TV's Casualty - Knaresborough camera man Graham Hebron who spent 200 hours of his own time and money shooting a new film highlighting the plight of refugees. (Picture Graham Hebron)

Homebuoy, which Graham’s second short film, has been sent to 37 film festivals all over the world in the hope that it will eventually lead to the funding of his next project – an independent feature film on the theme of mental health.

Graham Hebron is an Associate Member of the Association of Camera Operators.