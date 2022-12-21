Aptly titled ‘This is Christmas’ is what you can expect from a festive British ‘feel good’ with familiar socially awkward characters with frail English sensibilities from a variety of ages, ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds. Each with their own narrative that inevitably entwines with one another, such as the formulae we know and love.

Local independent label Bearmade’s rucksack features frequently throughout the scenes set predominantly on a train travelling between London and Langton village. Founders of Beamade, Oscar and Nell (husband and wife duo) describe their recent brush with fame.

“The premise of the film is around bringing people together strangers to do something fun”

Wired's top pick for durability in their "Best backpacks for work and cycling 2022".

“Ironically a similar principle to the Wildish Club, which will be holding a Christmas party – A BBQ in the woods, all are welcome.”

Bringing strangers together, the fundamental baseline that urged the couple to create their brand Bearmade which funds the Wildish Club, a social hub for those feeling disconnected with this basic principle at its core.

“When they approached us they were specifically looking for sustainable companies to work with, they’ve gone to quite extreme lengths to find responsibility sourced materials.”

Admittedly, Christmas is a time of excess, so the design contrast is refreshing. The phone call from the film company came unexpected to the label but has hugely delighted the couple whether they see a spike in sales or not.

The outdoor bag for work and play. An everyday bag at home in every environment.

With a British made background, responsibly sourced and social longing at the heart of the brand, it is no surprise they were ‘cherry picked’ from a vast variety also boasting similar ethics.

The bag that won the producers over is called the “Gouthwaite 18L-23L” a rollmop backpack made with organic canvas produced in the UK.

A classic British rom-com with special performances from Timothy Spall and Ben Miller cast alongside some charming and earnest portrayals of young adults, including an open dig at the privatisation of national rail.

Oscar talks of wife's reaction: “Nell got very giddy every time she saw the bag appear on one of the main characters, it really is fantastic.

“I am surprised they haven’t pushed the fact of all the sustainable details in the film.

“Sustainable is a word you have to be careful with. You have to use it to an extent but it’s also associated with ‘greenwashing’. Many claim to be but really aren’t.

“It is being used as marketing language now, when, essentially making and selling anything is not sustainable, it all pollutes. I think ‘responsible’ is a much better word,”

The couple express how fortunate they feel being apart of a film serious about ethically sourcing the set and forward-thinking environmentally.

"It was really cool to be recognised by a film specifically looking for sustainable labels.”

Whilst many endure a testing winter for trade Wildish has been busy holding events including wreath making and Lino printing which has been reportedly sold out and successful amongst local residents.