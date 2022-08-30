Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until September 3, various times:Harrogate Youth Theatre presents a series of theatre projects, games and creative classes for youngsters at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, September 1, 7.00pm:Music at Junction 50 present Sirocco Winds - Flute, Clarinet and Bassoon trio at St James Church, Baldersby.Tickets from The Good Food Shop, Baldersby or on the door. Under-18s free.

Friday, September 2, 7.00pm:Meet the crime authors at Waterstones bookshop, James Street, Harrogate with Lesley McEvoy, Linda Green and RJ Barker.

Comedian Sarah Millican presents Bobby Dazzler at the Royal Hall, Harrogate on September 24.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday, September 2, 7.30pm:Al Murray Pub Landlord: Gig for Victory at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 3, 7.30pm:Orchestra of Opera North performs Tchaikovsky Pathetique at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 2, 7.30pm:Levantes Dance Theatre presents Run Rabbit Run, including aerial circus, acrobatics at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, September 7, 7.30pm:First rehearsal of Ripon Choral Society's new season at St John’s Sharow.More information at www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk

Wednesday, September 7, 7.30pm:The Sample Room at Roosters Taproom, Harrogate plays host Harrogate Folk Club's monthly club nights.

Friday, September 9-Sunday, September 18:Harrogate Civic Society presents Heritage Open Days at locations across Harrogate to celebrate the area's history, culture and architecture.

Friday, September 9, 7.30pm:The Rod Stewart Songbook with Pete McCall plus full band at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 10, 7.30pm:Ripon International Festivals presents A Latin American Musical Journey with guitarist Morgan Szymansk at Kirkby Malzeard Church.

Monday. September 12, 7.30pm:Harrogate Film Society presents Parallel Mothers (15, Spain, Subtitled at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome.

Tuesday, September 13-Saturday, September 17, 7.30pm:Rep Season at Harrogate Theatre - Abigail’s Party, Gaslight and Men of the World.

Friday, September 16, 7.30pm:Ripon International Festivals presents The After Hours Quintet at Fewston Church.

Friday, September 16, 7.45pm:Dunstan Bruce (ex-Chumbawamba) - Am I invisible Yet plus Q&A post show at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, September 16, 8.15pm:Singer Micky Stockburn at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, September 16, various times:Harrogate Theatre Tours for Heritage Open Day.

Saturday, September 17, 7.00pm:Yorkshire-based band Wilful Missing + support supported by Kevin McSherry at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.Tickets on sale at the Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 17, 8.00pm:Ripley Live presents Gerry Jablonski Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, September 17, 8.00pm:Highly acclaimed acoustic folk/Americana band Wilful Missing at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.Tickets at www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 17, 7.30pm:Ripon International Festival presents The Black Dyke Band at Holy Trinity Church.

Monday, September 19, 2.30pm/7.30pm:Harrogate Film Society & Harrogate Civic Society present ‘Harrogate on Film’ at the Odeon.Non members welcome.

Tuesday, September 20-Saturday, September 24, 7.30pm:Harrogate Theatre Rep presents Gaslight. Plus matinee on Saturday.

Thursday, September 22, 7.30pm:Entertainers presents Don’t Stop Believin’ 80s rock anthems music show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday 22 September, 7.30pm:Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with Rob Cowen, Professor Bobby Duffy and Hannah Rose Wood.Friday, September 23, 7.00pm:Cause UK presents The Man Who Captured Sunlight, the story of Samson Fox, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 24, 8.00pm:Sarah Millican - Bobby Dazzler at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 25, 7.30pm:The Story of Soul starring Britain’s Got Talent’s Mel Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 25, 8.00pm:Ripon International Festivals presents The Often Herd - Bluegrass Band at Helperby Millennium Hall.

Tuesday, September 27-Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:Harrogate Theatre Rep presents Men of the World at Harrogate Theatre. Plus Saturday matinee.

Wednesday, September 28, 7.45pm:One-woman show Angel, part of Henry Naylor’s Edinburgh Fringe hit Arabian Nightmares trilogy, at Harrogate Studio Theatre.To have an entry in our events guide, email: [email protected]

Friday, September 30-Sunday, October 9Wetherby Festival.Various events and venues.More information at www.wetherbyfestival.co.uk/