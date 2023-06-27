Harrogate pub is used as location in new movie by award-winning independent filmmaker

Writer/producer/director Lewis Robinson, whose debut short film won a major award nomination in 2018, shot his new mystery thriller in locations round the town, including Harrogate’s oldest and most historic pub, the Hales Bar.

The latter features prominently in his new production Orchid Moon which uses black and white to stunning effect by director photography, Matt Kerins, creating a poignant atmosphere while giving Harrogate the look of a European city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the former Ashville College student admits the film, starring Jake Waring, Nicole Evans and Ruchika Jain, has been a real labour of love this time.

In the frame - Harrogate writer/producer/director Lewis Robinson and part of his small crew on the set of his new film Orchid Moon.

"We’ve been working on it for nearly the last couple of years but it’s finally finished,” said Lewis who graduated from the MetFilm School at Ealing Studios.

"There were a few setbacks with post-production but we’re there

"I've got some potential screenings in mind already.”

Lewis, who was commended for the screenplay of his debut short film Forgotten in the international Gold Movie Awards in 2018, was boosted during the production of Orchid Moon when Dr Who and Emmerdale acting legend Frazer Hines joined the cast in the final scenes.

A key scene from new film Orchid Moon filmed in the Hales Bar in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talented Lewis won the Audience Choice Award at Harrogate Film Festival in 2020 for his short film Addiction which was premiered at the HOME Cinema in Manchester.