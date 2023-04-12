Harrogate love guru's expert advice lights up The Real Housewives of Cheshire and makes tabloid headlines

Love expert Louise Van der Velde was asked to give advice on Monday night's episode of the hit reality TV show on how to have more fun in the bedroom.

Also known as the Pleasure Professor, TV viewers saw Louise's advice being put into practice at a sex retreat by the ITVBe programme's stars, including Natasha Hamilton, a member of Atomic Kitten.

Louise said: "I specialize in teaching people how to master and harness the power of sexual energy to achieve their goals while also cultivating fulfilling relationships and a sense of excitement and joy.

Harrogate's Louise Van der Velde. Known as the Pleasure Professor, TV viewers saw Louise's advice being put into practice in this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

"The point is to revitalise your sexual energy – removing blocks - as the heart is the great transformer."

Born in Harrogate, Louise spent many years abroad, embarking on a variety of ventures after running an ice cream van aged 14.

In 2013, her debut book, Decent Proposal became an instant best-seller after being featured on TV, print and radio across the world.

With a CV boasting TV work, running an elite model and promotions agency and launching a chain of medical centres in Spain, Louise has made her long-term passion for health and wellness her primary career.

Speaking after Monday's episode of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Louise said: "Mastering our sexual energy is the key to unlocking our full potential