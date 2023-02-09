Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce
One of the stars of Happy Valley has been sharing some fascinating behind the scenes shots from the hugely popular drama.
By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago
James Norton, who played Tommy Lee Royce, has been posting some snaps from over the past three series on his Instagram page.
They include photos of other cast members including Sarah Lancashire, who played Sergeant Catherine Cawood.
The final ever episode, shown last night, has received massive praise.
Millions tuned in to watch the showdown between Tommy Lee Royce and Catherine Cawood
What people thought of Happy Valley season three finale: BBC drama ends with a dramatic extended episode
The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 37 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama
Page 1 of 4