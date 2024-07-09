Greatest ever music concert film to be screened by Harrogate Film Society
and live on Freeview channel 276
Part of the current Music Legends - Season 1, Jazz on a Summer's Day is to be shown at Bilton Club on Friday, July 19 at 7pm.
The brainchild of Harrogate author and broadcaster, Derek Shelmerdine who will also introduce this classic film, the concluding part of the series captures not only the music at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival but also the mood, revealing the 1950s at their coolest.
Featuring incredible performances by legends including Louis Armstrong, Dinah Washington, Chuck Berry, Mahalia Jackson, Thelonious Monk and more, the film by world-renowned photographer Bert Stern mixes stunning images of water and the town with performers and audience.
Bilton Club, previously known as Bilton Working Men's Club, boasts a fantastic function room with it's own bar, a self-contained PA system and disabled access.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.