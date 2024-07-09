Greatest ever music concert film to be screened by Harrogate Film Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the extraordinary concert films ever made is to be screened by Harrogate Film Society.

Part of the current Music Legends - Season 1, Jazz on a Summer's Day is to be shown at Bilton Club on Friday, July 19 at 7pm.

The brainchild of Harrogate author and broadcaster, Derek Shelmerdine who will also introduce this classic film, the concluding part of the series captures not only the music at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival but also the mood, revealing the 1950s at their coolest.

Featuring incredible performances by legends including Louis Armstrong, Dinah Washington, Chuck Berry, Mahalia Jackson, Thelonious Monk and more, the film by world-renowned photographer Bert Stern mixes stunning images of water and the town with performers and audience.

Louis Armstrong stars in Jazz on a Summer's Day which is to be shown at Bilton Club in Harrogate on Friday, July 19 at 7pm. (Picture contributed)