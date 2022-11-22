From November 24: What’s on guide for Harrogate district with focus on events and shows

Vocalis chamber choir are in concert at Wesley Centre in Harrogate on Sunday, December 4. (Picture Ian Hill Photographers)

From Saturday, November 26:

Danny Larson: From The Shadows new exhibition at RedHouse Originals Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until December 23:

108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.

Until January 8:The Art of Ian Kennedy (a giant of the British comics art scene) and Commando at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Until January 8, 2023:

The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Until Sunday, January 15:

Aladdin magical family panto at Harrogate Theatre.

Includes matinees and evening performances.

Until Saturday, November 26:

Baskerville – A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, November 25, 7.30pm:

Ripon Wilfrid’s Folk club presents Merlin’s Isle at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre, Ripon, with support from Sandy Still of Fourum.

Tickets from Ticketsource.co.uk, The Little Ripon Bookshop or email [email protected]

Friday, November 25, 8.00pm:

Bellowhead Broadside 10th Anniversary Tour at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Friday, November 25, 7.30pm:

Songwriters Christina Alden and Alex Patterson at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, November 26, 7.00pm:

Harrogate Male Voice Choir & Nottingham Ladies Choir (The Lyrical SoNGbirds) at West Park United Reformed Church, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 26, 10.00am-2.30pm:

Christmas Fair at Woodlands Methodist Church, Wetherby Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 26, 8.00pm:

Hyena Comedy Club at the Manhattan Club, Leeds Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 26, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents award-winning folk/Rock band Merry Hell at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 26-Sunday, November 27, 10.30am-4.00pm:Martin House Hospice fundraiser at Fewston Parochial Hall with teas, lunches and homemade cakes.

Monday, November 28, 6.00pm-9.30pm:

Flights of Fantasy (AKA Ellen Carnazza and James Reilly) present Winging It, open mic and networking event, at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Harrogate.

Wednesday, November 30:

Mimesis presents AbidA - A Feast for the Senses at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, December 2, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, December 2, 5.30pm:

Christmas Concert Fundraiser at Christ Church, High Harrogate with festive music, food and fun for Dementia Forward, Carers' Resource and Harrogate Easier Living Project.

Saturday, December 3, 8.00pm:

Nine Below Zero's founding members, Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets from Hackfall Cafe or www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, December 3, 6.00pm:

The Harrogate Christmas Concert with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and Harrogate Choral Society at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, December 3, 7.30pm-11.45pm:

Ripley Live presents The Harrogate Cheltenham Club’s Soul and 60's R and B Night at Ripley Town Hall with DJs Mike Laycock and Ian Smith.

Saturday, December 3, 8.00pm:

Live music with Chequered Past at the Bilton Club (formerly Bilton WMC).

Sunday, December 4, 4.00pm:

Ripley Live presents Grammy Award-nominated singer Emma Wilson at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, December 4, 4.00pm:

Vocalis chamber choir in concert at Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, Harrogate.

Monday, December 5, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch (15) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members and payment on door or book online at www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/

Monday, December 5, 1.00pm:

Elisa Tomellini (piano) plays Debussy,Chopin and PIazolla at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate.Tickets on the door.

Thursday, December 9, 7.30pm:

The Bootleg Beatles 2022 at the Royal Hall.

Saturday, December 10:

Ripon Choral Society performs Handel’s Messiah at Ripon Cathedral, conducted by John Dunford, accompanied by Orchestra D’Amici with soprano soloist Jane Burnell.

Tuesday, December 13, 8.00pm:

The Bon Jovi Experience at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.