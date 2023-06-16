Ex-Harrogate student talks about her life working on Netflix and reality TV shows Love Island and Made in Chelsea

Cherry Sandhu turned up in person at Ashville College to share her experiences of working on the hit reality show – and inspire today’s generation of Harrogate students to achieve their own goals.

“I really enjoyed returning to Ashville as an OA and speaking to the sixth form pupils about my career as a TV producer, “ said Cherry.

“I hope it was interesting and inspiring for those who want to pursue a creative career in the TV industry.”

Role model - Hugely successful TV producer Cherry Sandhu returned to her old school at Ashville College in Harrogate to share her experiences and inspire today's students.

After studying at Ashville College, Cherry Sandhu went on to study English Language at the University of Manchester, followed by postgraduate qualifications in media and journalism at the University of Leeds, before setting out on a career in TV.

Cherry shared stories with current students from her life both in front of and behind the camera, giving an insight into her journey from being a runner and researcher to key roles in the production of extremely successful projects.

Her impressive CV includes working with companies such as the BBC, ITV and Netflix on shows including Big Brother, Made in Chelsea and Love Island.

She also talked about a new book about the school she has been working on with Ashville College.

The new publication celebrates 40 years of co-education at the independent school, charting the achievements of female former pupils.

The book highlights the many ways in which the school has flourished since co-education was first introduced.

Mrs Rhiannon Wilkinson, Head of Ashville College, said: “We were delighted to welcome Cherry back to Ashville, and to hear about her experiences working on some very well-known TV shows.

“We have been really lucky with the speakers we have been able to recruit for our speaker programme.

"It is particularly special to welcome several alumni back to Ashville, including MP Julian Sturdy, social media expert Nathan Kemeny, and Cherry Sandhu.