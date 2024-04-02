Essential guide to concerts, comedy nights, plays films and more in Harrogate and district this weekend and April 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning to go out to see a show, event or concert in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what’s on this weekend and the rest of April 2024:

Thursday, April 4, 9pm:

April 10 - The Book of Darkness & Light presents Unhomely at Harrogate Theatre.

Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 4-6:

For the Love of Art exhibition with lifelong collections by artists Paul Wager and Laimonis Mierins at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Friday, April 5-6, 2pm:

Roots Mbili Theatre presents Lines at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Performances 2pm and 7.45pm.

Friday, April 5, 9pm:

Live music with Brandon Symonds & Jonny Skinner at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 6, 11am:

The Tortoise and the Hare – Northern Ballet at Harrogate Theatre. Performances 11am, 2pm, 4pm.

Saturday, April 6, 9pm:

Saturday Showcase presents two heavy and original rock bands Tempt The Mage and Damp from Harrogate at The Den, Cambridge Road.

Saturday, April 6, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents The Counterfeit Stones at Ripley Town Hall. (Sold out).

Sunday, April 7, 6pm:

Live music with singer-songwriter Leo Hicks at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Monday, April 8, 7.15pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Official Competition (15 | Spain | Subtitled) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome.

Wednesday, April 10-13, 7.30pm:

The Book of Darkness & Light presents Unhomely at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, April 11, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North returns to The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with TED-style talks designed to challenge your perceptions and change your life for the better.

Saturday, April 13-May 10:

Through the Wilderness exhibition with Norman Adams & Barbara Braithwaite at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 13, 7.30pm:

The Ilkley Chamber Orchestra’s wind ensemble will be performing works from Dvorak, Gounod and Mozart at All Saints Church, Ripley, near Harrogate.

Saturday, April 13, 7pm:

Harrogate Choir Festival at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 14, 11am

Virtuoso violinist Hyeyoon Park performs with pianist Zlata Chochieva at the Old Swan Hotel as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

Wednesday, April 17, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Findlay Napier, one of Scotland's most loved singer-songwriters, at Rooster's Brewery. Harrogate.

Wednesday, April 17, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents as part of its Classic Cinema Season North by Northwest (A | 1959 | USA ) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Wednesday, April 17, 7pm:

Bishop Monkton Local History Group event about the disappeared railway lines at Bishop Monkton Village Hall.

Thursday, April 18, 2.30pm:

An Afternoon with Gervase Phinn for Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, April 19-May 20:

The Beatles: Mad Day Out, an exhibition of photography from 1968 by Tom Murray at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Friday, April 19, 10am-4pm:

Royal Hall Open Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Guided tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm. Book at https://royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/#visit-us

Saturday, April 20, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents Katey Brooks in the upstairs room at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, April 23, 7.30pm:

Ollie West and the Wildflowers at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, April 26-27, 7.30pm:

Red Wall Community Theatre presents Clement Attlee: A modest little man at St Robert's Club, Harrogate.

Saturday April 27, 7.30pm:

Tewit Youth Band an concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate. Entry £9 - pay at the door.

Saturday, April 27, 2pm-3pm:

The Spa Town Ukes’ musical fundraiser for Saint Michael’s Hospice at Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 28, 2.30pm: