Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roots of a Harrogate bar - The Regal/ABC which stood on Cambridge Road from the 1930s to the 1980s.

Later this year, the Den on Cambridge Road next door to St Peter's Church will turn 10-years-old under its owner Rob Taylor and manager Gemma Cormack.

There will be celebrations and live music and a birthday party for this much-loved downstairs bar packed with regulars and guests at a venue which has built a great reputation for its relaxed surroundings.

Rob Taylor said; “It’s been a fantastic 10 years down here and I’m incredibly grateful to all of our customers, staff and everyone else who’s touched The Den in some way over the last decade.

The interiors of The Den in Harrogate after a major refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re looking forward to the coming ten years and hope to welcome both new and recognised faces”

But the team at The Den will also be paying tribute to the bar's earliest roots in Harrogate, marking its journey from being the ABC cinema in the 1930s to what it has become today.

Manager Gemma Cormack said: “The ABC is such an integral part of the town’s history and brought people together each day.

"We do, of course, strive to carry on that legacy and have created a modern and exciting venue to entertain both locals and visitors.”

The Den has been Harrogate's leading independent live music and sports bar for a decade.

The ABC first opened its doors where The Den now stands on September 18, 1937 with two films - Otto Kriger in Glamorous Night and Joel McRea in You Can’t Take Money with organist Wilfred Southworth often playing in an illuminated console on a lift.

At first it was called The Regal Cinema, a name suited to the original enchanting building, deserving of its superb central location in Harrogate town.

Designed by Associated British Cinemas’ in-house architect William R. Glen alongside local architects H. Linley Brown and H. Taylor, the cinema provided a huge 1,646 seats over stalls and a single balcony.

The early-60s saw The Regal Cinema renamed ‘ABC’ as a nod to the designers and in 1973 half of the under-balcony became the Painted Waggon pub.Despite the ABC’s excellent location, on February 26, 1983 it closed its doors for the final time and was sold for redevelopment.

But it was swiftly rebuilt and became a parade of businesses which eventually led to the launch of The Den.

Never one to stand still, the bar's owners seized on the opportunity during lockdown to carry out a reburbishment.

It still prides itself for offering "something for everyone".

Packed with character and special features, there's four premium pool tables, often referred to as ‘the best in town’ along with broadcast sport, free live music on Fridays and Saturdays and a dart board.

But The Den has not forgotten its roots. It remembers the building’s cinematic history

As well as the genuine Porsche tyre tables and framed photographs from events over the years, there's vintage cinema seating.

And there's also a specially-created graffiti wall dedicated to the town’s ABC cinema, with a plaque outlining its proud history.

You can help The Den celebrate its tenth birthday on November 5 with live musical entertainment from The Chaps, a unique four-piece band presenting a wide range of favourite dance and garage classics.