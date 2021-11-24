Christmas with Andre Rieu hits the big screen in December - including Harrogate Odeon and Harrogate Everyman

Christmas With André which will be screening at the Everyman Harrogate and Odeon Harrogate in December

Exclusive and new for cinemas, this is a festive spectacular like no other as the King Of Waltz invites you to his newly created Winter Palace in his hometown of Maastricht.

Featuring a cast of hundreds, including his much-loved Johann Strauss Orchestra, alongside the magnificent Maastricht Dance & Ice Skate Company, for good measure the Winter Palace is also host to 150 dazzling chandeliers and 50 Venetian candelabras!

Expect traditional carols, romantic waltzes and Christmas classics including Jingle Bells, O Holy Night, Hallelujah, alongside a show stopping performance of Walking In The Air. André will perform under snowfall and magnificent Christmas lights, and will be joined by his orchestra and dancers, as well as guest sopranos Donij van Doorn and Anna Majchrzak, the Platin Tenors and The Golden Voices of Gospel.

WATCH a trailer for Christmas with Andre here

Showing for one weekend only on December 4 and 5 in more than 500 cinemas across the UK, Christmas With André promises to be the festive highlight of 2021. Select encore screenings will take place throughout December.

André Rieu says: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year, and nothing could be better than spending it with my friends, family and fans in my hometown. I want to invite my cinema audiences on this beautiful journey to my Christmas wonderland.”

Hosted by Charlotte Hawkins, cinemas audiences will also enjoy exclusive backstage access, alongside new interviews with André revealing how he brought his Winter Palace to life!

Sure to be an unforgettable yuletide treat for the whole family, Christmas with André is the perfect gift for Christmas, guaranteeing to get audiences into the holiday spirit.

Affectionately dubbed ‘the King of the Waltz’ by fans in all corners of the globe, André Rieu is undoubtedly one of the biggest classical artists in the world, having sold over 40 million records worldwide, and selling over 700,000 tickets each year, as well as his annual Maastricht cinema shows repeatedly breaking box office records year after year.

The film can be seen at Harrogate Odeon on Saturday December 4 at 7.15pm.

It is on at Harrogate Everyman on Saturday December 4 at 7pm.