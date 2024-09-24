Buckle up for a night of adventure: Harrogate gets ready for Banff Mountain Film Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is a new venue for one of the most popular tours to come to Harrogate each year with a selection of thrilling adventure films

For the last 15 years, The Banff Mountain Film Festival tour has brought to life the spirit of extreme adventure and the world’s last great wild places on the big screen.

Hugely popular, the Banff tour films, which tend to mix the idea environmental responsibility with hair-raising spectacle, are usually shown at the Royal Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the next visit on October 15 will take place in the Harrogate Convention Centre auditorium.

Now in its 15th year, the UK and Ireland tour will visit more than 50 locations in 2024.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said: "Get ready for an inspirational night of adventure from the wildest corners of the planet.

"With intrepid athletes, spectacular cinematography and a big dose of adrenaline, our festival stars the best new films from the world’s top adventure filmmakers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

The 2024 Banff Blue Film Programme which is coming to Harrogate will feature extreme caving, paragliding, BASE jumping, skiing and more.

The different countries and stunning landscapes shown will include Canada, Pakistan, Mexico, Greenland, Switzerland,

As always with Banff Mountain Film Festival , audiences can expect inspirational adventures in wild landscapes up on the big screen at Harrogate Convention Centre.

For more information, visit: https://www.banff-uk.com/