Buckle up for a night of adventure: Harrogate gets ready for Banff Mountain Film Festival

By Graham Chalmers
Published 24th Sep 2024, 12:04 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 12:04 BST
There is a new venue for one of the most popular tours to come to Harrogate each year with a selection of thrilling adventure films

For the last 15 years, The Banff Mountain Film Festival tour has brought to life the spirit of extreme adventure and the world’s last great wild places on the big screen.

Hugely popular, the Banff tour films, which tend to mix the idea environmental responsibility with hair-raising spectacle, are usually shown at the Royal Hall.

But the next visit on October 15 will take place in the Harrogate Convention Centre auditorium.

Now in its 15th year, the UK and Ireland tour will visit more than 50 locations in 2024.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said: "Get ready for an inspirational night of adventure from the wildest corners of the planet.

"With intrepid athletes, spectacular cinematography and a big dose of adrenaline, our festival stars the best new films from the world’s top adventure filmmakers."

Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

The 2024 Banff Blue Film Programme which is coming to Harrogate will feature extreme caving, paragliding, BASE jumping, skiing and more.

The different countries and stunning landscapes shown will include Canada, Pakistan, Mexico, Greenland, Switzerland,

As always with Banff Mountain Film Festival , audiences can expect inspirational adventures in wild landscapes up on the big screen at Harrogate Convention Centre.

For more information, visit: https://www.banff-uk.com/

