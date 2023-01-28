The former magistrates court in Bradford City Hall in Bank of Dave, featuring Rory Kinnear as Dave and Joel Fry as Hugh. Credit: Netflix / Paul Stephenson.

The heart-warming story is based on the real life of Dave Fishwick, a working-class Burnley man and ‘self-made millionaire’ who fought to set up a community bank so that he could help local businesses after the financial crash in 2008.

In his bid to help his beloved community, Dave – played by Rory Kinnear – takes on the elitist financial institutions of London to receive the first new banking license to be issued in over 100 years.

Some of the movie was shot in Dave’s local Burnley but with support from Screen Yorkshire, much of the filming took place in Leeds as well as Bradford, Wakefield and Harrogate.

Joel Fry as Hugh and Hugh Bonneville as Sir Charles in Bank of Dave. Picture: Credit: Netflix / Paul Stephenson

Prime Studios in Leeds was used as the production base, while the region’s streets, pubs and cafes served as film sets.

Bank of Dave director, Chris Foggin, says: “Filming around Yorkshire was a major highlight for me.

“What a beautiful place to be. It offered us so many options to tell the best story we could. I can’t wait to come back and film something new here. It’s just lovely.

“I loved making it up north and I was so grateful for all the help and support from Screen Yorkshire. I’m very proud of the locations we used in the film.”

Locations used include Bradford City Hall, Production Park in Wakefield and Harrogate town centre.

However, Leeds supplied most of the Yorkshire spots, such as: the Duck and Drake and Cardigan Arms pubs, Union Coffee House, the Dakota Hotel, Park Square, Bond Court, Kendells Bistro, Central Square in Wellington Street, Temple of Boom, and Bowcliffe Hall.

Sheffield rock band Def Leppard also make a cameo.

In recent years, the region has become a hot spot for film and TV projects. Locations such as Bradford City Hall and its old magistrates court, for example, have doubled as Parliament and the Old Bailey.

The scenes in which Dave comes up with the idea for the bank and organises his first loans were shot at the Duck and Drake.

Landlord Rob Wilson recently told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The location manager came and said they really like the look of the place and it was the kind of vibe they were going for. We thought we’d try it out.

"It was really fun doing it and interesting to see it up close. They were really nice guys.”

The film was produced by Yorkshire’s own Piers Tempest and Karl Hall for Tempo Productions.