Award-winning Harrogate indie move maker is to unveil new feature film shot in town's oldest bar

Writer/producer/director Lewis William Robinson, well known for his short films ever since his debut won a major award nomination in 2018, shot the mystery thriller in locations around Harrogate, including the town’s oldest and most historic pub, the Hales Bar.

Called Orchid Moon, Robinson is to screen his new film to an invited audience at Major Tom's Social in Harrogate on Thursday August 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Utilising black and white to stunning effect, the former Ashville College student says he is looking forward to unveiling the end result of months of hard work.

Harrogate writer/producer/director Lewis William Robinson, centre, during filming of his mystery thriller Orchid Moon in Harrogate. (Picture Lewis William Robinson)

"We’ve been working on it for nearly the last couple of years but it’s finally finished,” said Lewis who graduated from the MetFilm School at Ealing Studios.

"There were a few setbacks with post-production but we’re finally there!”

Lewis, who was commended for the screenplay of his debut short film Forgotten in the international Gold Movie Awards in 2018, was boosted during the production of Orchid Moon when Dr Who and Emmerdale acting legend Frazer Hines joined the cast in the final scenes.

The talented Lewis won the Audience Choice Award at Harrogate Film Festival in 2020 for his short film Addiction which was premiered at HOME Cinema in Manchester.