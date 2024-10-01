Festive family ballet tour heads to Harrogate Royal Hall

Imperial Classical Ballet is bringing its tour of festive family favourites to Harrogate Royal Hall later this month.

Accompanied by a large live orchestra, the international cast of dancers will be performing Swan Lake and Nutcracker on Sunday, October 27. Swan Lake captures, like no other ballet, the full range of human emotions – from hope to despair, from terror to tenderness, from melancholy to ecstasy. The compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse.

From the opulent splendour of the palace ballroom to the moonlit lake where majestic swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all.

The dazzling production of the most famous ballet in the world, The Nutcracker, is based on The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, written by E.T.A. Hoffmann. It tells the story of Marie, a rather sad little girl, whose godfather, Drosselmeier, gives her a nutcracker doll as a present on Christmas Eve. The toy magically turns into a prince.

Snow flurries, sweets, princes, magic, and love are just some of the elements that will be brought together. A highly accessible ballet, full of familiar music such as the Waltz of the Flowers and the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, this ballet continues to capture the hearts and imaginations of all generations across the world.

Producer Alexej Ignatow – from Amande Concerts Ltd, producer of Imperial Classical Ballet – who has co-ordinated the UK tour, said: “We are constantly on the lookout for new challenges, to ensure that our opera and ballet audiences get a chance to experience a wide spectrum of various classic pieces.

“With extensive national tours that get our productions seen the length and breadth of the country, we are able to offer national audiences in various theatres an unforgettable experience at a fraction of the price of the major opera houses, all without sacrificing quality.

"We aim to deliver top quality productions every year and make new converts wherever we go.”

For tickets, call 01423 502116 or visit: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk.

More information about Amande Concerts at: www.imperial-ballet.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.