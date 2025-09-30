Fang-tastic fun at Stockeld Park this Halloween

Brand new thrills and home-grown pumpkins this Halloween at Stockeld Park. Tickets available to buy online now!

Yorkshire’s most spooktacular family Halloween event is back! Stockeld Park is once again set to deliver a thrilling and fun-filled Halloween season, bursting with enchanting activities and eerie entertainment for all ages.

Running every weekend from 4th – 25th October, and daily from 25th October – 2nd November 2025, Stockeld Park will transform into a world of magic, mystery and mayhem to celebrate the spooky season.

Families can look forward to spooky trails, live-action encounters, and plenty of pumpkin fun, all set within the enchanting park grounds. From playful frights to light-hearted fun, there’s something for everyone.

Halloween at Stockeld Park

Halloween activities include:

Enchanted Forest – Woodland Witch Trail : Deep within the Enchanted Forest, four wicked witches await in their spellbinding shops. Brave visitors can take on their whimsical activities and earn a stamp on their spooky trail sheet. Will you be bold enough to learn their bewitching skills?

: Deep within the Enchanted Forest, four wicked witches await in their spellbinding shops. Brave visitors can take on their whimsical activities and earn a stamp on their spooky trail sheet. Will you be bold enough to learn their bewitching skills? Pumpkin Picking on the Stockeld Estate : This year, pumpkins have been home-grown on the Stockeld Estate for an authentic picking experience. Hop aboard the tractor-trailer ride to the patch (cost included in your ticket), where you’ll meet a live-action scarecrow keeping a watchful eye as you choose your perfect pumpkin. Pumpkins are priced from 80p per kg.

: This year, pumpkins have been home-grown on the Stockeld Estate for an authentic picking experience. Hop aboard the tractor-trailer ride to the patch (cost included in your ticket), where you’ll meet a live-action scarecrow keeping a watchful eye as you choose your perfect pumpkin. Pumpkins are priced from 80p per kg. Monster Maze : Enter the Magical Maze, now home to ten friendly monsters! Can you navigate the twisting paths, spot them all, and uncover secret objects along the way?

: Enter the Magical Maze, now home to ten friendly monsters! Can you navigate the twisting paths, spot them all, and uncover secret objects along the way? Zombie Laser : Upgrade your adventure with a battle in the Zombie Laser arena! Run, hide, and fire at your opponents in a spooky woodland setting, complete with themed obstacles and shelters.

: Upgrade your adventure with a battle in the Zombie Laser arena! Run, hide, and fire at your opponents in a spooky woodland setting, complete with themed obstacles and shelters. Spooky Flying Stocksman : Yorkshire’s favourite land train returns with a haunting twist. Climb aboard the Spooky Flying Stocksman, but beware! Legend has it that a ghostly passenger may still haunt the tracks…

: Yorkshire’s favourite land train returns with a haunting twist. Climb aboard the Spooky Flying Stocksman, but beware! Legend has it that a ghostly passenger may still haunt the tracks… Six outdoor playgrounds: Come rain or shine; never say no to some quality time outside. From teepees and tangle trees to sandpits and a creepy spider’s lair, come down and play at Stockeld Park... If you dare!

What else is on:

Halloween Costume Competition : Dress to impress in your best spooky outfit! Every day at 4:45pm, one ghoulish guest will win a return ticket to Stockeld Park’s February Fun event.

: Dress to impress in your best spooky outfit! Every day at 4:45pm, one ghoulish guest will win a return ticket to Stockeld Park’s February Fun event. Face Painting: Take your costume to the next level with frightfully good face paint, available daily for £6 per person.

Tickets start from £13 per person, including access to the Magical Maze, Enchanted Forest with the Woodland Witch Trail, and the tractor-trailer ride to the pumpkin patch (pumpkins charged separately). Add-on experiences include Zombie Laser (£5.50pp), face painting (£6pp), and Playhive access from £13.50pp.

Peter Grant, Chief Fun Officer at Stockeld Park, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing back our Halloween Adventure with even more fang-tastic fun for 2025. With our home-grown pumpkins, live-action witches, and spooktacular surprises, this year promises to be one of our most magical yet.”

Experience the thrills of Halloween at Stockeld Park this October.

Early booking is recommended as spaces fill up fast. For more information and to secure your spot, visit stockeldpark.co.uk.