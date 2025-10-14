Family fun returns to Bolton Abbey with the Pumpkin Trail

Bolton Abbey’s much-loved Pumpkin Trail returns this autumn from Saturday 25th October until Sunday 2nd November, inviting families to enjoy the beauty of Strid Wood and embrace the season’s changing colours.

The trail is designed to encourage families to get outdoors and make the most of autumn days. As they wander along the riverside path through the woodland, children will be challenged to unscramble the letters hidden at each clue point, revealing a secret word to be found in a giant pumpkin-shaped wordsearch.

This year’s trail sheet is packed with extra activities too from tips on how to use leftover pumpkin following carving your own at home, to an autumn scavenger hunt that will keep little ones entertained on the way back to the car.

The adventure begins at the Cavendish Shop and follows a fully accessible route, suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs. Dogs on leads are welcome. Families can round off their day with seasonal treats at the Cavendish Pavilion, where warming soups, sandwiches, hot chocolate and coffee will be on offer.

The Pumpkin Trail returns this month

Entry to the Pumpkin Trail is included in the price of parking at Bolton Abbey. To avoid disappointment, visitors are encouraged to pre-book a space at the Riverside Car Park.

Moira Smith, Visitor Experience & Marketing Manager at Bolton Abbey, said: "The Pumpkin Trail is one of our most popular family events, giving children the chance to enjoy a fun-filled adventure outdoors at one of the most beautiful times of the year.

“Autumn here in Strid Wood is magical, and we’re delighted to provide an activity that combines fresh air, nature, and seasonal creativity for all ages."

The Pumpkin Trail runs daily from Saturday 25th October to Sunday 2nd November, 9:00am–4:00pm, with Riverside Car Park open until 5pm.

Trail sheets are available from the Riverside Car Park kiosk on arrival.

For more information and to plan your visit, head to https://boltonabbey.com/whats-on/pumpkin-trail.