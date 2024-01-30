Ensemble 360 wind players coming to Ripon as part of concert season
The musicians – Adrian Wilson (oboe), Juliette Bausor (flute), Naomi Atherton (horn), Robert Plane (clarinet) and Ben Hudson (bassoon) – will perform at Holy Trinity Church in the city at 7.30pm, presenting an exciting and varied programme featuring:
D Scarlatti arr Lupatti – Sonatas; Barber – Summer Music Op 31; Berio – Opus Number Zoo; Danzi – Quintet in B flat major Op 56 No 1; Valerie Coleman – Umoja; Nielsen – Wind Quintet Op 43.
The five wind musicians belong to Ensemble 360, a group of 11 acclaimed for their virtuoso performances, bold programming and engaging interpretations.
It was formed in 2005 by Music in the Round to take up residency at Sheffield’s Crucible Studio Theatre – now the Crucible’s Playhouse.
The group took its name from the Crucible’s in-the-round space and its wish to provide audiences with a 360 degree experience.
Ensemble 360, comprising five string players, five wind and a piano, features regularly on BBC Radio 3.
In 2023, its significant contribution to the UK’s chamber music scene was acknowledged with a place on the shortlist for the Royal Philharmonic Society Ensemble Award.
Tickets, at £25 for adults, £5 for students and children free, are available online from www.riponconcerts.co.uk or can be bought at The Little Ripon Bookshop on Westgate.
Cash-only entry is offered for tickets on the door.