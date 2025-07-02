Enjoy a family day of fun at Harrogate Children’s Festival

Harrogate Children's Festival

Saturday, July 5 sees the welcome return of the summer Children’s Festival with gleeful sing-alongs, live music and jaw-dropping science demonstrations.

The day-long extravaganza takes place in the stunning surroundings of St Wilfrid’s Church with the backdrop of Luke Jerram’s breathtaking Gaia globe artwork, and features all kinds of exciting, interactive activities that will spark children’s imaginations and ignite their curiosity.

Orchestra for the Earth will bring the wonders of the great outdoors to life through the power of sound in a fun-filled and interactive musical workshop, where children and families can discover how music can portray the beauty and excitement of nature.

Joining in the fun is festival favourite Sublime Science which is back with a bang, bringing an array of spectacular experiments and astonishing demonstrations.

This hands-on session, for children aged 5 to 11, takes place at 1pm at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall and is a great way to encourage children to explore the world of science while keeping them entertained at the same time.

From creating swirling smoke rings to witnessing spectacular chemical reactions up close, every moment is filled with excitement, learning, and laughter. This action-packed, hands-on science show is designed to amaze and inspire, leaving your young ones talking about it long after the final experiment.

Tickets are £3 for children and £7 for adults. Book at harrogateinternationalfestivals.com. Children must be supervised by an adult for the duration of the workshop.