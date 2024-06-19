Elysian Singers concert celebrates 50 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Elysian Singers, based in Wetherby, celebrate their 50th anniversary this year, and are putting on a special concert in Boston Spa Methodist Church on Saturday 13 July, at 7.30pm.

The choir, with 30 members, perform most of their music without any accompaniment. In the first half of this anniversary concert the choir will perform some of the members’ favourite items, showing off the range of music that they perform. Items include 16th century sacred music, 19th and 20th century romantic and sacred songs, and arrangements of folk songs and songs by Billy Joel and Kate Rusby. In the second half they will perform Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’, accompanied by a string quartet and church organ.

The concert also includes a piece written specially for the occasion by Huddersfield-based composer Paul Chamberlain. Called ‘My Voice’, it sets words reflecting choir members’ love of singing.

The Musical Director is Jonathan Power, who has held this post for over 25 years. A native of London, he has lived in Yorkshire since coming here as a student. He taught for 31 years at a school in Huddersfield and is now a free-lance musician, composer, conductor and choral consultant.

The choir started in1974 in Wetherby, with eight people singing 16th century madrigals. It soon grew to its present form. Members come from the Wetherby area and from further afield.

Tickets for the concert cost £12 each, with free entry for under 18s. Refreshments wll be served in the interval. Tickets are available from Janet Heath (phone 07947 076979, email [email protected]) or from Jo Vernon (phone 01937 381006), or from choir members. The church is on Spa Lane, behind 203 High Street, Boston Spa, LS23 6AA.