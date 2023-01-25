The festival promises a colourful mix of drama, puppetry, open-air theatre, storytelling, street entertainment and more, with something for all ages across four days and five evenings.

Ripon Theatre Festival will hold a launch event on Thursday, March 30 with a performance by Jeffrey Holland (Hi-De-Hi, You Rang, My Lord).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following critically acclaimed sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe ... and this is my Friend, Mr Laurel, is a one-man show about friendship, memories and a couple of remarkable lives.

Illyria at Ripon Theatre Festival

Tickets for the evening include the performance, refreshments and a chance to hear about events planned for the June festival.

Ripon Theatre Festival held its first events in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences topped 2500 and the city streets and open spaces came alive with a variety of characters and acts.

Children attended workshops, free open-air theatre and puppet shows and adults were entertained with some of the best touring drama that the region has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

...and this is my Friend, Mr Laurel featuring Jeffrey Holland

Full details of the 2023 Festival programme will be announced in the spring, but Festival Co-Director, Katie Scott said that audiences can expect the return of a few favourites from 2022 plus many surprises: “We will be welcoming back open-air theatre specialists Illyria to the stunning surroundings of Fountains Abbey. This year bringing us their fun family production of Robin Hood as our festival finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our plans also include a spirited Jane Austen adaptation, children’s shows in the Library and drama from up-and-coming regional theatre companies in Ripon Arts Hub.

"And that’s all in addition to a Family Day in Ripon Spa Gardens and plenty of free street entertainment and pop-up acts across the weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon’s largest employer, Wolseley, has come on board as the festival’s main sponsor again for 2023 and local businesses are also signing up as event sponsors.

These include local auctioneers, Elstob and Elstob, Specsavers, Ripon, Econ Engineering and Valentino’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Festival is also supported by Ripon BID (Business Improvement District), Ripon Rotary Club and through North Yorkshire County Council grants.

Further details about the festival’s plans and ticket link for ... and this is my Friend, Mr Laurel can be found at www.ripontheatrefestival.org.