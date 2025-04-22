Discover your peaceful escape at Scampston Park Lodges open day

Scampston Lodge Park

Scampston Park Lodges is excited to welcome visitors to its upcoming Open Day on Thursday May 8 (10am - 6pm), offering a unique opportunity to explore this truly beautiful and tranquil setting nestled within the heart of the North Yorkshire countryside.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set within the beautiful Scampston Hall Estate, Scampston Park Lodges is more than just a holiday destination – it’s an investment in your lifestyle. With beautiful bespoke lodges and stunning surroundings, it’s the perfect place to unwind, reconnect with nature, and enjoy life at a gentler pace. Based in a fantastic location, in close proximity to York, the Yorkshire Heritage Coastline, the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Wolds.

What sets Scampston Park Lodges apart is its focus on peace, privacy, and community. With a no sub-letting policy, this is a place for genuine retreat – not transient tourism. It’s ideal for those seeking a private, serene escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the one-off Open Day, guests can enjoy guided tours of the lodges and grounds, meet the small friendly team, and have any and all questions answered. To make the experience even more welcoming, complimentary refreshments will be available for all visitors.

Scampston Lodge Park

Whether you’re considering lodge ownership or simply curious to see what’s on offer, this is the perfect time to experience the atmosphere of Scampston for yourself.

Date and Time: Thursday May 8 10am – 6pm

Location: Scampston Park Lodges, Mill Lane, Wintringham, YO17 8HL

What3words: gaps.differ.sandpaper

For more information, visit: www.scampstonlodges.co.uk