Destination Venus returns to the airwaves on Harrogate Community Radio

"Geek culture" enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as Harrogate’s beloved comic book shop, Destination Venus, is back on air with a revived spoken word programme on Harrogate Community Radio.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular show, hosted by Destination Venus owner and local comic aficionado Regie Rigby, explores the expansive and vibrant world of geek culture. Each episode dives into everything from comics and movies to television, offering lively discussions, insightful reviews, and expert recommendations.

Regie Rigby said: "It's fantastic to be back broadcasting. Geek culture is more popular and diverse than ever, and our show aims to celebrate and explore all aspects of this exciting community. Whether you're into Marvel or manga, indie films or blockbuster TV series, we have something for everyone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally established as a platform to engage local enthusiasts, Destination Venus’s show quickly became a community favourite, known for its inclusive approach and infectious enthusiasm. After a hiatus, its return marks a welcome addition to Harrogate Community Radio’s diverse roster of programmes.

HCR Artwork

Station Manager at Harrogate Community Radio, Andrew Backhouse, said: "We’re thrilled to have Destination Venus back on our airwaves. The show perfectly captures the spirit of our community-led station—engaging, eclectic, and always entertaining."

Listeners can tune into Destination Venus weekly every Saturday at 1pm on Harrogate Community Radio or catch up through their website, ensuring no fan misses out on the latest news and discussions from the world of geek culture.