Dementia Forward and local care home to launch May Dementia Action Week

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 14:43 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 14:48 BST
On Monday 19th May from 10.45am, Boroughbridge Manor Care Home will welcome representatives from Dementia Forward to speak about the support available to those living in the community who have been affected by dementia. Additionally, there will be a fun hat-themed fashion show as part of ‘Hat Day’, the charity’s new campaign with the strapline "Don't Keep Dementia Under Your Hat." This fun fundraising event is open residents’ relatives and friends, and the local community.

Amy Senior from Dementia Forward will be on hand to talk about the services that the charity provides in the local area and across North Yorkshire.

Amy says ‘To kick start Dementia Action Week, we are delighted to be at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home to raise awareness of dementia and to support the home getting involved in our Hat Day. To get involved, all you have to do is come along on the 19th May in your favourite hat – no hat too plain or too fancy! Any donations would be gratefully received.’

General Manager, Susan Carter, says: “We want to help and support relatives, friends, and members of our local community who have loved ones living with dementia. We are inviting everyone to come along and listen to our talk to raise awareness of the condition and to help give people some information and coping strategies. We hope the community can join us for this special event.”

