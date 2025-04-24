Dementia Forward and local care home to launch May Dementia Action Week
Amy Senior from Dementia Forward will be on hand to talk about the services that the charity provides in the local area and across North Yorkshire.
Amy says ‘To kick start Dementia Action Week, we are delighted to be at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home to raise awareness of dementia and to support the home getting involved in our Hat Day. To get involved, all you have to do is come along on the 19th May in your favourite hat – no hat too plain or too fancy! Any donations would be gratefully received.’
General Manager, Susan Carter, says: “We want to help and support relatives, friends, and members of our local community who have loved ones living with dementia. We are inviting everyone to come along and listen to our talk to raise awareness of the condition and to help give people some information and coping strategies. We hope the community can join us for this special event.”