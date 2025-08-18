Dales Canoe Club kayaking sessions resume at Starbeck pool

Dales Canoe Club is wanting to encourage anyone interesting in learning how to paddle in a kayak to get in touch over the next few weeks.

Weekly sessions begin on Thursday September 11, 8am-9.30am with three 30 minute sessions tailored towards experience and ability. 6 week courses are run for beginners.

Pool sessions will help people become more confident on the water with the help of fully qualified instructors, right from beginner through to more advanced with kayak rolling techniques. It is recommended that participants can swim 25m.

Kayak polo is a fun and energetic way of ending a session.

one of the fun manoeuvres practiced in the pool

Pool sessions continue to mid April after which we move to the local rivers, canals and lakes.

For further details access our Facebook page, Instagram or website at https://dalescanoeclub.org.uk or email [email protected]